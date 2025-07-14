‘Thrill of the Grill’ event sparks sizzling savings in the July 14-27 Commissary Sales Flyer

Courtesy Photo | From June 14–27, your commissary is turning up the heat with even more sizzling...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From June 14–27, your commissary is turning up the heat with even more sizzling deals – just in time for summer’s peak of cookouts, backyard gatherings and family celebrations. The current Commissary Sales Flyer is packed with unbeatable savings and value to make every meal memorable. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA's Marketing Directorate





FORT LEE, Va. – From June 14-27, your commissary is turning up the heat with even more sizzling deals – just in time for summer’s peak of cookouts, backyard gatherings and family celebrations. The current Commissary Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer) is packed with unbeatable savings and value to make every meal memorable.



Featured in this week’s meat specials are boneless pork country style ribs at $2.84 per pound –perfect for slow-cooking, saucing and savoring. USDA Choice top blade steak family pack is $5.85 per pound. These cuts are ideal for feeding a crowd or prepping meals ahead for the week. Stock up while supplies last.



To sweeten the deal, feast on juicy mangoes at $1.19 each. Golden pineapples are also featured at $3.50 each, making it easy to round out your summer menu with fresh, tropical flair. Toss them into a fruit salad, grill them alongside your meats, or blend them into refreshing smoothies and salsas.



Keep the grill lit and enjoy the taste of Freedom’s Choice new 24-ounce marinated meat varieties (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/meat_poultry/freedom_s_choice_marinated_meats/r/3654269159807652471). Selection and price may vary by store:



o Pollo Asado (Thin-Sliced Chicken Breast)

o Shawarma (Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs)

o Teriyaki (Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs)

o Lemon Herb (Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs)

o Santa Maria Tri-Tip

o Carne Asada Skirt Steak

o Garlic Peppercorn Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

o Sweet & Smoky Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

o Pork Bulgogi



• BIG MEAL. Little Price. (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_rack_em_up_spareribs_and_all_the_fixins/r/3672934309313908989). Fuel up your family dinner with this week’s feature: Rack 'Em Up – Spareribs and All the Fixins. Start with pork spareribs, then add mac and cheese, vegetable mix and jasmine rice. Round it out with a sweet finish – dark chocolate ice cream bars – for a meal that’s big on taste and easy on your budget. Available at stateside stores only.



• Digital savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. CONUS customers can save over $60 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Simply click the coupon on Commissary CLICK2GO and save on the purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores. Overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.



• “Chef-Inspired,” prepared meals. If your time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of 10 “Chef-Inspired” (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187) prepared meals, ready in five minutes or less, two for just $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.



• Commissary Store Brands (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label inventory can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store.



• Commissary CLICK2GO™ mobile app (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go). Simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes, and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores.



• Your Everyday Savings (YES!). The YES! program (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings) offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations). The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station page (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling-stations-deli) for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



• Purina Military PCS with Pets. Throughout 2025, a monthly sweepstakes will offer commissary patrons a chance to win $500 toward pet travel fees and a pet travel kit. Enter at https://www.MilitaryPetPCS.com/contests.





* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

