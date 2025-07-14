Super Saber Appreciation Day 2025: Celebrating Independence Day

A military child shows off their face paint during Super Saber Appreciation Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 4, 2025. The event featured food, carnival rides and family-friendly activities to celebrate Independence Day with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|07.04.2025
|07.15.2025 05:33
|9180230
|250704-F-GY077-1013
|5683x3781
|2.33 MB
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|4
|0
