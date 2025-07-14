Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Saber Appreciation Day 2025: Celebrating Independence Day [Image 14 of 14]

    Super Saber Appreciation Day 2025: Celebrating Independence Day

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A military child shows off their face paint during Super Saber Appreciation Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 4, 2025. The event featured food, carnival rides and family-friendly activities to celebrate Independence Day with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 05:33
    Photo ID: 9180230
    VIRIN: 250704-F-GY077-1013
    Resolution: 5683x3781
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Super Saber Appreciation Day 2025: Celebrating Independence Day [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    family
    Celebration
    airmen
    community
    52nd Fighter Wing

