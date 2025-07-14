USS America Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250714-N-TW227-1030 CORAL SEA (July 14, 2025) A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to take off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting flight operations in the Coral Sea during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 14. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)