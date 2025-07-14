Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 1 of 6]

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre

    CORAL SEA

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250714-N-TW227-1030 CORAL SEA (July 14, 2025) A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to take off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting flight operations in the Coral Sea during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 14. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 02:04
    Photo ID: 9180079
    VIRIN: 250714-N-TW227-1030
    Resolution: 7897x5265
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35B Lightning II
    USS America
    MV-22B Osprey
    talismansabre25
    Flight Operations
    CH-47J Chinook

