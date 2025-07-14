SrA Brooke Du Hart Shogun of the Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brooke Du Hart, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering journeyman from Saint Louis, Missouri. Du Hart was selected as the 18th Wing Shogun of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. This program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)