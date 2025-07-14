U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brooke Du Hart, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering journeyman from Saint Louis, Missouri. Du Hart was selected as the 18th Wing Shogun of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. This program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 02:27
|Photo ID:
|9180077
|VIRIN:
|250714-F-QQ371-1021
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|441.33 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SrA Brooke Du Hart Shogun of the Week [Image 9 of 9], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.