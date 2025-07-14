Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SrA Brooke Du Hart Shogun of the Week

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brooke Du Hart, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering journeyman from Saint Louis, Missouri. Du Hart was selected as the 18th Wing Shogun of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. This program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 02:27
    Photo ID: 9180077
    VIRIN: 250714-F-QQ371-1021
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 441.33 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, SrA Brooke Du Hart Shogun of the Week, by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

