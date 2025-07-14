Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Michael Fouts under pressure during Drill and Ceremony during Best Warrior 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    Sgt. Michael Fouts under pressure during Drill and Ceremony during Best Warrior 2025

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Fouts, an infantryman in the Arizona Army National Guard’s 158th Infantry Regiment, leads a formation while under scrutiny by a Drill Sergeant during 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 14, 2025, at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation, Maryland. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jaccob Hearn)

    This work, Sgt. Michael Fouts under pressure during Drill and Ceremony during Best Warrior 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

