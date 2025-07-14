Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors and contractors connect an Allison gas turbine generator to a crane hoist for loading

    Sailors and contractors connect an Allison gas turbine generator to a crane hoist for loading

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    MAYPORT, Fl. - (June 29, 2025) Sailors, assigned to Southeast Regional Maintenance Center, Mayport, Florida, and contractors connect an Allison gas turbine generator to a crane hoist for loading onto the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84). USS Bulkeley is operating with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) during its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression, and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 19:13
    Photo ID: 9179558
    VIRIN: 250629-N-LX270-1007
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    COMPTUEX
    #USNavy
    USS Bulkeley
    #NavalIntegration
    DDG84
    Wolfpack

