RTC Staff in the Spotlight

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jul. 2,, 2025) - Chief Equipment Operator Jamie Lengner, is a recruit division commander (RDC) assigned to Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Will Gaskill)