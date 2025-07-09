Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines and Ecuadorians Joint Training CP25 [Image 1 of 10]

    Marines and Ecuadorians Joint Training CP25

    JARAMIJÓ, ECUADOR

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rylin Paul 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250709-N-MA550-1083

    JARAMIJÓ, Ecuador (July 9, 2025) Marines assigned to Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, FAST Battalion, Bravo Company, 5th Platoon, and members of the Ecuadorian Marine Infantry, conduct close quarters battle training during a subject matter expert exchange at Base Naval de Jaramijó, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 11:19
    Photo ID: 9178568
    VIRIN: 250709-N-MA550-1083
    Resolution: 4368x2912
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: JARAMIJÓ, EC
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines and Ecuadorians Joint Training CP25 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort
    USNavy
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

