    Order of Eagle Rising 11JUL25 [Image 2 of 2]

    Order of Eagle Rising 11JUL25

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    Retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phyllis J. Wilson is inducted into the Order of the Eagle Rising Society at Fort Rucker, Ala., July 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by WO1 Katrina Diiorio)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 10:57
    Photo ID: 9178546
    VIRIN: 250711-A-A4456-1503
    Resolution: 4140x2489
    Size: 879.29 KB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Order of Eagle Rising 11JUL25 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tradoc
    fort rucker
    avcoe

