USAG Okinawa Hosts a Recognition Ceremony for a USMC Corporal

Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, right, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, presents a certificate of appreciation to Marine Cpl. Kaden Gellise, a post office clerk assigned to Marine Corps Installation Pacific, during a recognition ceremony held July 10 at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)
|07.08.2025
|07.13.2025 21:52
|9177794
|250709-A-VF108-2369
|4014x2784
|2.65 MB
|OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.