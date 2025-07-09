Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Okinawa Hosts a Recognition Ceremony for a USMC Corporal [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Okinawa Hosts a Recognition Ceremony for a USMC Corporal

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, right, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, presents a certificate of appreciation to Marine Cpl. Kaden Gellise, a post office clerk assigned to Marine Corps Installation Pacific, during a recognition ceremony held July 10 at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 21:52
    Photo ID: 9177794
    VIRIN: 250709-A-VF108-2369
    Resolution: 4014x2784
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Okinawa Hosts a Recognition Ceremony for a USMC Corporal [Image 4 of 4], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Okinawa Hosts a Recognition Ceremony for a USMC Corporal
    USAG Okinawa Hosts a Recognition Ceremony for a USMC Corporal
    USAG Okinawa Hosts a Recognition Ceremony for a USMC Corporal
    USAG Okinawa Hosts a Recognition Ceremony for a USMC Corporal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recognition Ceremony
    Torii Station
    Marine Corps Installation Pacific
    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa
    Okinawa
    Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download