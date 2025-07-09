USAG Okinawa Hosts a Recognition Ceremony for a USMC Corporal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, right, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, presents a certificate of appreciation to Marine Cpl. Kaden Gellise, a post office clerk assigned to Marine Corps Installation Pacific, during a recognition ceremony held July 10 at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)