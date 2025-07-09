DHS Secretary awards Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew for heroic actions during Kerrville flash flooding

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 2nd Class Seth Reeves, aviation maintenance technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi on temporary duty and crew member of MH-65 rescue helicopter 6553, is meritoriously advanced to Petty Officer 2nd Class and awarded the Air Medal, July 11, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. The honor was presented by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for Reeves' “actions and aeronautical skill" during aircrew 6553's support of numerous rescues in the wake of the devastating flash flooding near Kerrville. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard) (This image was cropped to emphasize the subject.)