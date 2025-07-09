Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is aiding in providing clean water to area residents through the Burnette Reservoir Turbidity Reduction System in Black Mountain, North Carolina. The system, which draws water from the North Fork Reservoir, is lowering the turbidity – matter suspended in the water – in the water as a result of Hurricane Helene.



The system filters the water using a process called Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) to remove the suspended solids. During the process, water is pumped from Burnett Reservoir where it is introduced to chemicals called coagulants.



Coagulants cause the fine sediments in the water to stick together and form larger masses. Once the sediment has had a chance to bind together, the water is pumped to the DAF units. There, compressed air is injected into the DAF units, creating micro bubbles that float to the top.



As they float, they grab the suspended solids on the way to the surface where they are skimmed off and removed. Once the water has been filtered, it moves on to Asheville’s North Fork Water Treatment Plant for further treatment.