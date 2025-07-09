Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima conducts flight operations with new CH-53K King Stallion [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Iwo Jima conducts flight operations with new CH-53K King Stallion

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Savannah Hardesty 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Alex Jakowlew, from Jacksonville, Florida, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) directs a CH-53K King Stallion, assigned to the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH 461), to land during flight operations during COMPTUEX. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd MEU are underway executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Savannah L. Hardesty)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 07:10
    Photo ID: 9177258
    VIRIN: 250710-N-HG411-1104
    Resolution: 5027x3351
    Size: 1001.77 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima conducts flight operations with new CH-53K King Stallion [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Savannah Hardesty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    uss iwo jima
    CH-53K King Stallion
    IWO ARG - 22ND MEU (SOC)
    Flight Ops

