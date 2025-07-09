SLTE 4-25: V28 Range 104

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division fire an M32 grenade launcher during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25, on Range 104 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 10, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2025 21:21
|Photo ID:
|9177166
|VIRIN:
|250710-M-FC877-1031
|Resolution:
|4276x2852
|Size:
|6.39 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
