SLTE 4-25: V28 Range 104

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division fire an M32 grenade launcher during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25, on Range 104 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 10, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro)