Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLTE 4-25: V28 Range 104

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SLTE 4-25: V28 Range 104

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division fire an M32 grenade launcher during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25, on Range 104 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 10, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 21:21
    Photo ID: 9177166
    VIRIN: 250710-M-FC877-1031
    Resolution: 4276x2852
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLTE 4-25: V28 Range 104, by LCpl Judith Ann Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Camp Wilson
    2dMarDiv
    Twentynine Palms
    preparation
    SLTE 4-25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download