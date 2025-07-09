Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Welcomes U.S. Consul General [Image 1 of 2]

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Byron Linder  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250711-N-ZW825-1076 BRISBANE, Australia (July 11, 2025) Capt. Ethan Rule, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), and Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, welcome U.S. Consul General Jeremy Cornforth aboard ahead of the Trilateral Terms of Reference Agreement signing July 11. America hosted the trilateral arrangement signing to further cooperate amongst the U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, in Brisbane, Australia, affirming the commitment to supply chain collaboration and interoperability among the three navies, further affirming our shared commitment to a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific. America, lead ship of the America Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 21:26
    Location: BRISBANE, AU
