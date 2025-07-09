Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN - (July 5, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Kanim Hannigan (left), Boatswain’s Mate Seaman William Mwiseneza (center) and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Carlens Milice, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), connect the surf hook to the tensioning line on portside during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (TAO 188). USS Bulkeley is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression, and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    This work, BM2 Kanim Hannigan, BMSN William Mwiseneza and BM3 Carlens Milice connect the surf hook to the tensioning line [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMPTUEX
    #USNavy
    USS Bulkeley
    DDG 84
    #NavalIntegration
    WolfPack

