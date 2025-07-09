U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Popular Music Group Performs for Hawaii Community Partners

U.S. Pacific Fleet Band performs at the 2025 U.S. Indo-Pacific Command summer engagement in honor of Hawaii community partners in Pearl Harbor, July 2. Military bands foster a sense of unity and pride, uplift communities and strengthen alliances through a diverse offering of musical talent. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|07.02.2025
|07.11.2025 22:47
|9176238
|250702-N-XE085-1042
|1600x1065
|646.87 KB
|HAWAII, US
|3
|0
