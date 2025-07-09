Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Popular Music Group Performs for Hawaii Community Partners [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Popular Music Group Performs for Hawaii Community Partners

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band performs at the 2025 U.S. Indo-Pacific Command summer engagement in honor of Hawaii community partners in Pearl Harbor, July 2. Military bands foster a sense of unity and pride, uplift communities and strengthen alliances through a diverse offering of musical talent. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    band
    music

