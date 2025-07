Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary Kristi Noem presents medals to Lieutenant Ian Hopper, Lieutenant Blair Oguiofor, Petty Officer 3rd Class Scott Ruskan, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Seth Reece of Air Station Corpus Christi during a ceremony on July 11, 2025. The medals recognize their roles in the Camp Mystic rescue on July 4, when Coast Guard crews evacuated dozens of campers and staff amid flash flooding at the Guadalupe River.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad/Released)