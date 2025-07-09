Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRH Sailors Take Part in 2025 Walter J. Macfarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta [Image 1 of 3]

    CNRH Sailors Take Part in 2025 Walter J. Macfarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta

    WAIKIKI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Paddlers from Commander, Navy Region Hawaii compete in the 2025 Military Invitational Race, part of the 83rd Annual Walter J. Macfarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta in Waikiki, Hawaii, July 4, 2025. The CNRH finished in second place, just 0.4 seconds behind the U.S. Coast Guard, winners of the quarter-mile canoe race. Teams from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Hawaii National Guard, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy SEALs also competed in the race. Established in 1943, the regatta is named after Walter J. Macfarlane, a member of the Hawaii Territorial Legislature who was an avid waterman, businessman and former president of the Outrigger Canoe Club. Scores of paddlers compete each year in the regatta, which is reported to be the longest continuously run outrigger canoe paddling event in the world. The Military Invitational Race was added in 2010 to honor the nation’s military. The winning team is presented with the perpetual USS Arizona Award, which was built with a small section from the aft deckhouse superstructure of the battleship USS Arizona (BB 39), which was sunk during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. (Courtesy photo)

