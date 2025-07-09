Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Night ops crews transform previous debris site

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Crews working under illumination from floodlights on Temescal Canyon Road, July 10, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, California lay fresh asphalt during the overnight hours to refurbish the roadway which contained wildfire debris at the previous U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporary debris staging and reduction site. The road, which was, heavily trafficked during the dramatic post‑Palisades wildfire cleanup, served as a hub for sorting and reducing concrete, metal, and vegetative debris.

    Under FEMA mission assignment, USACE is leading one of the largest wildfire debris removal operations in California history and supporting safe recovery across Southern California's fire-affected areas.

    debris removal
    emergency operations
    wildfire response

