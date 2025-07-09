Night ops crews transform previous debris site

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crews working under illumination from floodlights on Temescal Canyon Road, July 10, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, California lay fresh asphalt during the overnight hours to refurbish the roadway which contained wildfire debris at the previous U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporary debris staging and reduction site. The road, which was, heavily trafficked during the dramatic post‑Palisades wildfire cleanup, served as a hub for sorting and reducing concrete, metal, and vegetative debris.



Under FEMA mission assignment, USACE is leading one of the largest wildfire debris removal operations in California history and supporting safe recovery across Southern California's fire-affected areas.