Rear Adm. Adam Chamie, Vice Adm. Nathan Moore and Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield pose for a group photo at the conclusion of a change of command ceremony at Florida International University in Miami, July 11, 2025. Moore presided over the ceremony where Chamie relieved Schofield as Coast Guard Southeast District commander. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Sherbs)