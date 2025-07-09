Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Tinker Air Show

    TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 29, 2025. The Tinker Air Show, ‘Warriors of Air and Space,’ highlights the warrior ethos, hard work, and contributions of the military and civilian members of Tinker AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Location: TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, US
    Tinker Air Force Base
    USAFADS
    Tinker Air Show
    air show
    Thunderbirds

