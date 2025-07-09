2025 Tinker Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 29, 2025. The Tinker Air Show, ‘Warriors of Air and Space,’ highlights the warrior ethos, hard work, and contributions of the military and civilian members of Tinker AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)