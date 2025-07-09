USACE employee receives certificate of appreciation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sarah Falzarano with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division, receives a Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of her exceptional support to the Southern California Wildfires Debris Removal mission, July 8, 2025 in Pasadena, California.



Under FEMA mission assignment, USACE is leading one of the largest wildfire debris removal operations in California history and supporting safe recovery across Southern California's fire-affected areas.