USACE employee receives certificate of appreciation

Mary Crane with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District, receives a Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of her exceptional support to the Southern California Wildfires Debris Removal mission, June 2, 2025 in Pasadena, California.



Under FEMA mission assignment, USACE is leading one of the largest wildfire debris removal operations in California history and supporting safe recovery across Southern California's fire-affected areas.