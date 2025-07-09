MANTA, Ecuador (July 7, 2025) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 take a group photo with Armada del Ecuador security detail pier side of the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025 in Manta, Ecuador, July 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 19:41
|Photo ID:
|9173623
|VIRIN:
|250707-N-DI219-1280
|Resolution:
|5555x3274
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|MANTA, EC
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Seabees Constuction Sites Manta [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jonas Womack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.