    Sailors and contractors prep aircraft for launch

    Sailors and contractors prep aircraft for launch

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Jarrett 

    Naval Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One

    Lt. Joshua Martin, assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 1, from Foley, Alabama, inspects an E-2D Hawkeye prior to flight operations at Naval Air Station Patuxent, River, Md., July 8, 2024. VX-1 is located at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and is under Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. The principal mission of VX-1 is to test and evaluate airborne anti-submarine warfare, maritime anti-surface warfare, and airborne command and control platforms as well as support systems, equipment and materials in an operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW) John T. Jarrett)

