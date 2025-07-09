Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Albert Pruden Tour [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Airman Donovin Watson 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force retired Brig. Gen. Albert L. Pruden Jr. and Col. Roderick V. James, commander of the 366th Fighter Wing, observe the 30th anniversary tail art on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 12, 2025. Pruden, a Vietnam War veteran and one of the original “Gunfighters,” toured the base and connected with Airmen to share stories and heritage, honoring the Gunfighter legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donovin Watson)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 13:42
    Photo ID: 9172796
    VIRIN: 250612-F-TN397-1026
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, IDAHO, US
    Gunfighter
    Tour
    Pruden

