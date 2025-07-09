Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force retired Brig. Gen. Albert L. Pruden Jr. and Col. Roderick V. James, commander of the 366th Fighter Wing, observe the 30th anniversary tail art on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 12, 2025. Pruden, a Vietnam War veteran and one of the original “Gunfighters,” toured the base and connected with Airmen to share stories and heritage, honoring the Gunfighter legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donovin Watson)