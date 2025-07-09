Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Jordanian Armed Forces Conduct Historic Training Event in Louisiana [Image 4 of 9]

    U.S. and Jordanian Armed Forces Conduct Historic Training Event in Louisiana

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Capt. Robert Smith 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army 3d Security Force Assistance Brigade advisors and Jordanian Armed Forces participate in Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 25-08. The U.S. and Jordan share an enduring, strategic relationship rooted in shared interests and security values. Soldiers conducted a live-fire exercise, along with both offensive and defensive tasks, demonstrating strong interoperability between U.S. and Jordanian maneuver formations. U.S. Army Central remains the partner of choice for land forces throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.(Photos by Capt. Robert Smith/U.S. Army Central Command)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 09:33
    Photo ID: 9172386
    VIRIN: 250609-A-IP148-3776
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.37 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    TAGS

    Red Sands
    RESIC24
    USARCENT
    U.S. ARMY CENTRAL

