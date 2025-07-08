Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Preble Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Preble Conducts General Quarters Drill

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    The medical training team assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) coordinates a simulated medical casualty during a damage control drill in the North Pacific Ocean, July 5. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 06:18
    Photo ID: 9172242
    VIRIN: 250705-N-NF288-5115
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Preble Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

