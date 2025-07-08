USS Preble Conducts IET Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Sheryce Kimbrew, from Portage, Indiana, participates in a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, July 1. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)