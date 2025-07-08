Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Preble Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Preble Conducts Underway Replenishment

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jonathan Ubl, from Jacksonville, Florida, stands watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) during an underway replenishment with USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE-11) in the North Pacific Ocean, June 30. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 05:48
    Photo ID: 9172231
    VIRIN: 250630-N-NF288-4597
    Resolution: 2783x4174
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Preble Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

