USS Preble Conducts Underway Replenishment

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jonathan Ubl, from Jacksonville, Florida, stands watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) during an underway replenishment with USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE-11) in the North Pacific Ocean, June 30. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)