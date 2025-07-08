Cole Departs Guantanamo Bay Following Port Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) heave in mooring lines in preparation for departing Guantanamo Bay during sea and anchor detail July 7, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet in the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)