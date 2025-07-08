Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cole Departs Guantanamo Bay Following Port Visit [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cole Departs Guantanamo Bay Following Port Visit

    CUBA

    07.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Word 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) heave in mooring lines in preparation for departing Guantanamo Bay during sea and anchor detail July 7, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet in the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 21:35
    Photo ID: 9172004
    VIRIN: 250707-N-BT677-1005
    Resolution: 5148x3156
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cole Departs Guantanamo Bay Following Port Visit [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cole Conducts Routine Operations in the Caribbean Sea
    Cole Conducts Operations in the Caribbean Sea
    Cole Conducts Operations in the Caribbean Sea
    Cole Conducts Routine Operations in the Caribbean Sea
    Cole Departs Guantanamo Bay Following Port Visit
    Cole Departs Guantanamo Bay Following Port Visit
    Cole Departs Guantanamo Bay Following Port Visit
    Cole Departs Guantanamo Bay Following Port Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS COLE
    DDG 67
    USSOUTHCOM
    C4F
    Navy
    Southern Border 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download