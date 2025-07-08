Commandant of the Marine Corps Meritoriously Promotes Cpl Tatiana Prillwitz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tatiana Prillwitz, left, an administrative specialist with the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory and a native of Coldwater, Miss., poses for a photo after being meritoriously promoted to the rank of corporal by the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, during a ceremony at Combat Development and Integration on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., July 9, 2025. Prillwitz was previously recognized as the 2025 Marine of the Year by Headquarters Battalion, Training and Education Command and meritoriously promoted during Gen. Smith's visit to CD&I. “Being recognized like this has only deepened my motivation to lead others and continue growing as a Marine,” said Prillwitz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)