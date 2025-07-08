Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Meritoriously Promotes Cpl Tatiana Prillwitz [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Commandant of the Marine Corps Meritoriously Promotes Cpl Tatiana Prillwitz

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tatiana Prillwitz, left, an administrative specialist with the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory and a native of Coldwater, Miss., poses for a photo after being meritoriously promoted to the rank of corporal by the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, during a ceremony at Combat Development and Integration on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., July 9, 2025. Prillwitz was previously recognized as the 2025 Marine of the Year by Headquarters Battalion, Training and Education Command and meritoriously promoted during Gen. Smith's visit to CD&I. “Being recognized like this has only deepened my motivation to lead others and continue growing as a Marine,” said Prillwitz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 17:40
    Photo ID: 9171708
    VIRIN: 250709-M-AV203-1089
    Resolution: 4559x3039
    Size: 947.19 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commandant of the Marine Corps Meritoriously Promotes Cpl Tatiana Prillwitz [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Meritoriously Promotes Cpl Tatiana Prillwitz
    Commandant of the Marine Corps Meritoriously Promotes Cpl Tatiana Prillwitz
    Commandant of the Marine Corps Meritoriously Promotes Cpl Tatiana Prillwitz
    Commandant of the Marine Corps Meritoriously Promotes Cpl Tatiana Prillwitz
    Commandant of the Marine Corps Meritoriously Promotes Cpl Tatiana Prillwitz
    Commandant of the Marine Corps Meritoriously Promotes Cpl Tatiana Prillwitz
    Commandant of the Marine Corps Meritoriously Promotes Cpl Tatiana Prillwitz
    Commandant of the Marine Corps Meritoriously Promotes Cpl Tatiana Prillwitz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download