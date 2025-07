Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An award for Capt. Janet D. Espino-Young, departing commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, rests on a table following a change of command ceremony in Jacksonville, Florida, July 9, 2025. Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, commander, Coast Guard Southeast District, presided over the ceremony in which Espino-Young transferred command of Sector Jacksonville to Capt. Jason C. Aleksak. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kace White)