Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFGSC Command Chief Coins Members of Team Kirtland [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFGSC Command Chief Coins Members of Team Kirtland

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Shawn M. Aiello, Air Force Global Strike Command command chief, coins Senior Airman Joseph Cortina, 898th Munitions Squadron munitions maintainer, during a coining ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 30. Cortina was awarded the coin for his outstanding work ethic and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 13:08
    Photo ID: 9170991
    VIRIN: 250630-F-TV976-1014
    Resolution: 5691x3786
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFGSC Command Chief Coins Members of Team Kirtland [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFGSC Command Chief Coins Members of Team Kirtland
    AFGSC Command Chief Coins Members of Team Kirtland
    AFGSC Command Chief Coins Members of Team Kirtland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Command Chief
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    AFGSC
    Team Kirtland
    AFGSC Command Chief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download