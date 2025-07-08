AFGSC Command Chief Coins Members of Team Kirtland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Shawn M. Aiello, Air Force Global Strike Command command chief, coins Senior Airman Joseph Cortina, 898th Munitions Squadron munitions maintainer, during a coining ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 30. Cortina was awarded the coin for his outstanding work ethic and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)