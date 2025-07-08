Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Maintenance [Image 1 of 2]

    Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Maintenance

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Seaman Brendan Watt 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 7, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), conduct maintenance on a pipe in the aft main machinery room. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brendan Watt)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 12:52
    Photo ID: 9170983
    VIRIN: 250707-N-RQ053-1022
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 787.45 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

