    USS Iwo Jima Flight Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Iwo Jima Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Andrew Eggert 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 6, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joshua Corbett, from Mendham, New Jersey, exits an AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the “Bulldogs” of Marine Attack Squadron (VMM) 263 (Reinforced), after landing onboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during flight operations. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 12:41
    Photo ID: 9170980
    VIRIN: 250706-N-FN990-1023
    Resolution: 4386x2924
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: MENDHAM, NEW JERSEY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Andrew Eggert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

