Sailors Respond During a Damage Control Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson

Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Justin Sanvicente, from Bayonne, New Jersey, reports a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, July 8. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)