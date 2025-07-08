Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MA2 Kelton Wood Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

    MA2 Kelton Wood Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 8, 2025) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Kelton Wood, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, is reenlisted by Lt. j.g. Matthew Whaley, security officer, NSA Souda Bay, on July 8, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 08:21
    Photo ID: 9170428
    VIRIN: 250708-N-NO067-1038
    Resolution: 8000x4500
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MA2 Kelton Wood Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MA2 Kelton Wood Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay
    MA2 Kelton Wood Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

