386th ECS immersion brief

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Blaze West, left, 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron network manager NCO in charge, gives a walkthrough of a communications flyaway kit to Col. Douglas Stouffer, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during a squadron tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 10, 2025. The 386th AEW senior leadership team got a firsthand look at the duties and workstations of the 386th ECS, such as its communications flyaway kits, its server room and its process of resolving a help ticket request. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
