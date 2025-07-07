Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th ECS immersion brief [Image 6 of 6]

    386th ECS immersion brief

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Blaze West, left, 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron network manager NCO in charge, gives a walkthrough of a communications flyaway kit to Col. Douglas Stouffer, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during a squadron tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 10, 2025. The 386th AEW senior leadership team got a firsthand look at the duties and workstations of the 386th ECS, such as its communications flyaway kits, its server room and its process of resolving a help ticket request. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 06:36
    Photo ID: 9170340
    VIRIN: 250610-F-KE594-2091
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 386th ECS immersion brief [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Communications Squadron
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Comm Flyaway Kit
    Deployment

