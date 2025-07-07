Sailors Respond During an Anti-terrorism Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retail Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Young, from Manila, Philippines, left, and Chief Fire Controlman James Warren, from Orlando, Florida, right, clear the area with training rifles during an anti-terrorism drill amidships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, July 2. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)