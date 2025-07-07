Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Respond During an Anti-terrorism Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailors Respond During an Anti-terrorism Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson

    USS RALPH JOHNSON, INDIAN OCEAN

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Retail Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Young, from Manila, Philippines, left, and Chief Fire Controlman James Warren, from Orlando, Florida, right, clear the area with training rifles during an anti-terrorism drill amidships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, July 2. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 05:30
    Photo ID: 9170217
    VIRIN: 250702-N-ZS816-1052
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: USS RALPH JOHNSON, INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Respond During an Anti-terrorism Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Respond During an Anti-terrorism Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Sailors Respond During an Anti-terrorism Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Sailors Respond During an Anti-terrorism Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Sailors Respond During an Anti-terrorism Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Sailors Respond During an Anti-terrorism Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Sailors Respond During an Anti-terrorism Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Sailors Respond During an Anti-terrorism Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Sailors Respond During an Anti-terrorism Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    Ralph Johnson
    ATTT
    DDG 114
    Security

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download