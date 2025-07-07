III MIG| Staff NCOs and Officer Group Photo 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, pose for a photo at Camp Hansen, Japan, July 7,2025. The group consisted of the SNCOs and commissioned officers of III MIG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez, this photo illustration was created using masks, and photoshop image fill to hide two cars in the background and two light post)