    U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the University of Da Nang [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the University of Da Nang

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    06.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marcelo Carrion 

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    250620-N-FO280-1002 DA NANG (Jun. 20, 2025) The U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Shiokaze Winds perform for students and faculty at the University of Da Nang's University of Foreign Language Studies in Da Nang, Vietnam. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Marcelo Carrion)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 00:20
    Photo ID: 9170081
    VIRIN: 250620-N-FO280-1002
    Resolution: 5189x3452
    Size: 16.06 MB
    Location: DA NANG, VN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the University of Da Nang [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Marcelo Carrion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Musician
    Navy Band
    7th Fleet Band

