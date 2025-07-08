USS Preble Conducts Oleoresin Capsicum Spray

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Aragon Gerardo, from Garden Grove, California, right, sprays oleoresin capsicum (OC) on Fireman Michael Drakeford, from Phillipsburg, New Jersey, left, during an OC course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, July 5. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)