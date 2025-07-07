Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 COMREL In Manta [Image 7 of 8]

    CP25 COMREL In Manta

    MANTA, ECUADOR

    07.06.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250706-A-DT406-1285 MANTA, Ecuador (July 6, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd class Yasmine Gaonamartinez and Hospital Corpsman 3rd class Trinity Mitchell, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), prime a wall for a mural painting at Port Captaincy in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 22:07
    Photo ID: 9169803
    VIRIN: 250706-A-DT406-1285
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: MANTA, EC
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CP25 COMREL In Manta [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25
    US Navy

