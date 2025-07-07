250706-A-DT406-1285 MANTA, Ecuador (July 6, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd class Yasmine Gaonamartinez and Hospital Corpsman 3rd class Trinity Mitchell, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), prime a wall for a mural painting at Port Captaincy in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 22:07
|Photo ID:
|9169803
|VIRIN:
|250706-A-DT406-1285
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|MANTA, EC
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 COMREL In Manta [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.