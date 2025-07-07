Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) staff monitor workstations. [Image 5 of 5]

    Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) staff monitor workstations.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by David Dozoretz 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Guardians monitor workstations in the Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The center operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week; continuously coordinating, planning, integrating, synchronizing and executing space operations; providing tailored space effects on demand to support combatant commanders; and accomplishing national security objectives. (Composited images are used over the monitors for operational security.)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 17:09
    Photo ID: 9169416
    VIRIN: 250425-X-VE588-4081
    Resolution: 8024x5349
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) staff monitor workstations. [Image 5 of 5], by David Dozoretz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

