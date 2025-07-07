Delta Company Land Navigation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rct. Toby Bartlett a recruit with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, marks his current point as he conducts the land navigation course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 2, 2025. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)