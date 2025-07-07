Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Land Navigation [Image 7 of 7]

    Delta Company Land Navigation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Toby Bartlett a recruit with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, marks his current point as he conducts the land navigation course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 2, 2025. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 10:08
    Photo ID: 9168531
    VIRIN: 250702-M-OL563-1168
    Resolution: 7339x4895
    Size: 19.94 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Land Navigation [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

