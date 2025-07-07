LTC Kristen Fricchione, a Fort Bragg JAG Officer, speaks during a mock sexual assault trial on June 27, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 09:31
|Photo ID:
|9168446
|VIRIN:
|250627-D-TK676-7334
|Resolution:
|2624x1635
|Size:
|568.76 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Womack's Elite Medical Team Stands for Sexual Assault Survivors [Image 3 of 3], by Dan Grubb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.