PALS 25: Day 1 I MEF KLE's

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commanding general, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, greets commanders of the Philippine Marine Corps during a bilateral key leader engagement at the 11th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Manila, Philippines, July 8, 2025. Through discussions, engagements, and presentations, PALS enhances cooperation, tackles common threats, protects shared resources, and maintains sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 22 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)